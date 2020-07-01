All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5701 Mopac Expressway South
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:11 PM

5701 Mopac Expressway South

5701 Mopac Expy · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98baaaf0b1 ---- Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments offer one and two bedroom floor plans. Features include an all electric kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, central air and hear, extra storage, wood burning fireplace, garden tubs, intrusion alarm availability, generous walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with storage. Select apartments offer faux wood floors. At River Stone Ranch you are privileged to many community amenities, including a shimmering swimming pool, free assigned covered parking, clubhouse with Wi-Fi, outdoor fireplace cabana, rentable storage and garages, state-of-the-art fitness center, and gated access. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you and your four-legged family member. You will find easy access to all major highways plus you are only minutes from some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment Austin, TX has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have any available units?
5701 Mopac Expressway South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have?
Some of 5701 Mopac Expressway South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Mopac Expressway South currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Mopac Expressway South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Mopac Expressway South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Mopac Expressway South is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Mopac Expressway South offers parking.
Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Mopac Expressway South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Mopac Expressway South has a pool.
Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have accessible units?
No, 5701 Mopac Expressway South does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Mopac Expressway South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Mopac Expressway South does not have units with dishwashers.

