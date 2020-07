Amenities

Quaint home in Edinburgh Gardens ready for you! This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath house has an open floor plan on the main level and a second living room/loft upstairs. Good sized laundry room upstairs with bedrooms for convenience. Downstairs bedroom makes great office. Private back yard and with porch. $1,650 a month, $1,650 security deposit. Utilities not included. Questions? Please call Tina 254-300-7315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.