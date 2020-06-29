5633 Little Theater Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath. - Charming 4 beds 2.5 bath home on half cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout main and carpet in bedrooms, granite kitchen count-tops, 2 car garage with opener, and utility room. Master on main floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Immediate move-in and pets welcome.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms:12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE5693984)