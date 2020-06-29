5633 Little Theater Bend

Amenities
Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath. - Charming 4 beds 2.5 bath home on half cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout main and carpet in bedrooms, granite kitchen count-tops, 2 car garage with opener, and utility room. Master on main floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Immediate move-in and pets welcome.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms:12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
