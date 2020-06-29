All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5633 Little Theater Bend

5633 Little Theater Bend · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Little Theater Bend, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath. - Charming 4 beds 2.5 bath home on half cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Tile flooring throughout main and carpet in bedrooms, granite kitchen count-tops, 2 car garage with opener, and utility room. Master on main floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Immediate move-in and pets welcome.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms:12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5693984)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Little Theater Bend have any available units?
5633 Little Theater Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Little Theater Bend have?
Some of 5633 Little Theater Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Little Theater Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Little Theater Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Little Theater Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Little Theater Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Little Theater Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Little Theater Bend offers parking.
Does 5633 Little Theater Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Little Theater Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Little Theater Bend have a pool?
No, 5633 Little Theater Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Little Theater Bend have accessible units?
No, 5633 Little Theater Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Little Theater Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 Little Theater Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

