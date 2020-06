Amenities

5504 Woodrow Ave Available 07/01/19 1930's UPDATED SUPER CUTE 2/2 HOUSE W/COOK'S KITCHEN IN HIP NORTH LOOP BURNET CORRIDOR - Available July 1. VERY CUTE UPDATED 1930's 2/2 HOUSE IN HIP NORTH LOOP/BURNET AREA WITH FRONT PORCH, COOK'S KITCHEN & MASTER BATHROOM BOTH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE DOORS TO BATHROOMS.MASTER HAS 3 CLOSETS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT IN KITCHEN AND BATHS WHICH HAVE HARD TILE. PRIVATE FENCED YARD. INDOOR UTILITY ROOM HAS A SHOWER TOO. CLOSE TO THUNDERBIRD, LITTLE WOODROWS, LUCYS, MONKEY'S NEST, PINTHOUSE, TITAYA'S, NOBLE SANDWICH AND MUCH MORE. OFF STREET PARKING, SMALL STORAGE SHED



