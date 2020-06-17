5502 Honey Dew TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub

Text then GO. Well-maintained single-story home just minutes to schools, entertainment, and more! Three sizable bedrooms including master with en suite full bathroom. A bonus room off the kitchen offers options for a game room, home office, or playroom! Backyard features partially covered deck plus awesome in-ground spa. A half-mile walk to Patton Elementary, and one mile to Whole Foods, Costco, Kerbey Lane Cafe, Torchy's Tacos, Starbucks and more. Quick access to Hwy 290 for a 7-mile drive to downtown!