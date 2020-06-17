All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5501 Woodrow AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5501 Woodrow AVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:14 PM

5501 Woodrow AVE

5501 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5501 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Must-see Brentwood home embodies the Austin spirit. Tastefully finished with sleek simplicity and vintage charm. Big windows create an airy feel. 2 cheery bedrooms with walk-in closets, one opens to a private patio. Full bathroom has built-in cabinet storage. Washer/dryer stacks in hall closet. Open kitchen/dining combo and living room are great for socializing. Wood laminate floors in living spaces. Studious flex office space gives you room to get work done. Enjoy all tantalizing Brentwood has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Woodrow AVE have any available units?
5501 Woodrow AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Woodrow AVE have?
Some of 5501 Woodrow AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Woodrow AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Woodrow AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Woodrow AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Woodrow AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5501 Woodrow AVE offer parking?
No, 5501 Woodrow AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Woodrow AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Woodrow AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Woodrow AVE have a pool?
No, 5501 Woodrow AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Woodrow AVE have accessible units?
No, 5501 Woodrow AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Woodrow AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Woodrow AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin