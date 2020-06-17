5501 Woodrow AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Must-see Brentwood home embodies the Austin spirit. Tastefully finished with sleek simplicity and vintage charm. Big windows create an airy feel. 2 cheery bedrooms with walk-in closets, one opens to a private patio. Full bathroom has built-in cabinet storage. Washer/dryer stacks in hall closet. Open kitchen/dining combo and living room are great for socializing. Wood laminate floors in living spaces. Studious flex office space gives you room to get work done. Enjoy all tantalizing Brentwood has to offer!