5501 S. Mopac Expy
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5501 S. Mopac Expy

5501 South Mopac Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

5501 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb4849b0ad ---- Now introducing a new phase in a sophisticated community! The luxurious surroundings, spectacular Sunset Valley views, and world class amenities make the Marquis at Barton Trails the perfect home. Enjoy sunbathing with friends by one of our two pools, and wrap up your evening cooking in our gourmet kitchen. Make getting to the gym easier by using our state-of-the-art fitness center, equipped with a wellness juice bar. There is something for everyone in luxury living, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The Marquis at Barton Trails are equipped with modern finishes such as granite countertops, elegant espresso cabinetry, walk-in closets, large soak tubs and hardwood flooring. Stop looking and start living today at the Marquis at Barton Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have any available units?
5501 S. Mopac Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have?
Some of 5501 S. Mopac Expy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 S. Mopac Expy currently offering any rent specials?
5501 S. Mopac Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 S. Mopac Expy pet-friendly?
No, 5501 S. Mopac Expy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy offer parking?
No, 5501 S. Mopac Expy does not offer parking.
Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 S. Mopac Expy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have a pool?
Yes, 5501 S. Mopac Expy has a pool.
Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have accessible units?
No, 5501 S. Mopac Expy does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 S. Mopac Expy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 S. Mopac Expy does not have units with dishwashers.

