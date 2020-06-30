5501 S. Mopac Expy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb4849b0ad ---- Now introducing a new phase in a sophisticated community! The luxurious surroundings, spectacular Sunset Valley views, and world class amenities make the Marquis at Barton Trails the perfect home. Enjoy sunbathing with friends by one of our two pools, and wrap up your evening cooking in our gourmet kitchen. Make getting to the gym easier by using our state-of-the-art fitness center, equipped with a wellness juice bar. There is something for everyone in luxury living, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. The Marquis at Barton Trails are equipped with modern finishes such as granite countertops, elegant espresso cabinetry, walk-in closets, large soak tubs and hardwood flooring. Stop looking and start living today at the Marquis at Barton Trails!