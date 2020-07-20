All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

5500 Colinton Ave

5500 Colinton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Colinton Ave, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home for Rent in Austin, 5500 Colinton Ave - Wow! No carpet in this warm and inviting 3 bedroom home with study or can be exercise /hobby room. Tile floors in entry and kitchen. Beautiful new wood laminate throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen has a portable island with breakfast bar and black appliances. Covered patio and nice size backyard, which overlooks greenbelt. Home situated on a cul-de-sac lot. Minutes to Samsung, Dell and 130. Located in Austin but in Manor ISD.

(RLNE4713761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Colinton Ave have any available units?
5500 Colinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Colinton Ave have?
Some of 5500 Colinton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Colinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Colinton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Colinton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Colinton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Colinton Ave offer parking?
No, 5500 Colinton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Colinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Colinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Colinton Ave have a pool?
No, 5500 Colinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Colinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5500 Colinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Colinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Colinton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
