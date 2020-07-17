All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

54 Rainey Street

54 Rainey Street · (314) 277-9999
Location

54 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 618 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Downtown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Rainey Street have any available units?
54 Rainey Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Rainey Street have?
Some of 54 Rainey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Rainey Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 Rainey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Rainey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street is pet friendly.
Does 54 Rainey Street offer parking?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street offers parking.
Does 54 Rainey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Rainey Street have a pool?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street has a pool.
Does 54 Rainey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street has accessible units.
Does 54 Rainey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Rainey Street has units with dishwashers.
