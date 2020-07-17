54 Rainey Street

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Downtown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.