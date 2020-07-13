All apartments in Austin
5315 Duval Street - B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

5315 Duval Street - B

5315 Duval Street · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL, 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED LEASE THAT STARTS BY 08/01/2020. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Great 2 bedroom/2 bath garage apartment available! 2-story unit with hard floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, spacious balcony and stylish kitchen and bathrooms with granite tops! Bedroom on each floor for increased privacy. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Owner will consider small pets only. Garage and drive do not convey to this property.
Property minutes away from downtown Austin, greenbelts, Zilker Park host to Austin City Limits music festival, Town Lake surrounded by a 7+ mile trail, Blanton Museum of Art, Bob Bullock Museum, UT, ACC, Barton Springs Pool, Deep Eddy Pool, Whole Foods flagship store, Waterloo records, Barton Creek Mall, restuarants & all major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Duval Street - B have any available units?
5315 Duval Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Duval Street - B have?
Some of 5315 Duval Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Duval Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Duval Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Duval Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Duval Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Duval Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Duval Street - B offers parking.
Does 5315 Duval Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 Duval Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Duval Street - B have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Duval Street - B has a pool.
Does 5315 Duval Street - B have accessible units?
No, 5315 Duval Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Duval Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Duval Street - B has units with dishwashers.
