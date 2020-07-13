5315 Duval Street - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL, 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED LEASE THAT STARTS BY 08/01/2020. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Great 2 bedroom/2 bath garage apartment available! 2-story unit with hard floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, spacious balcony and stylish kitchen and bathrooms with granite tops! Bedroom on each floor for increased privacy. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Owner will consider small pets only. Garage and drive do not convey to this property.

Property minutes away from downtown Austin, greenbelts, Zilker Park host to Austin City Limits music festival, Town Lake surrounded by a 7+ mile trail, Blanton Museum of Art, Bob Bullock Museum, UT, ACC, Barton Springs Pool, Deep Eddy Pool, Whole Foods flagship store, Waterloo records, Barton Creek Mall, restuarants & all major highways