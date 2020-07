Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bed/2 bath, contemporary home is loaded with upgrades. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Private, spacious backyard has a large covered deck; perfect for entertaining. Newer model refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer included. Home is conveniently located - 5 miles from downtown and 8 miles to airport! Close to shopping/restaurants and McKinney Falls Park. Dogs welcome. Breed restrictions apply. Apply and pay all fees/deposits/rents online! Sect 8 accepted.