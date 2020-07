Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare Greyrock home for lease in Circle C. This 2016 built home boast wood floors though the common areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a covered patio. The first floor has a bedroom and full bathroom down stairs is perfect for guest or as an office. Walking into the living area you are greeted by the 2 story vaulted ceiling allowing tons of natural light into the space. Lease includes a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Move-In 8/7.