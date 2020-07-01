5208 Dry Wells Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

This 1,869 square foot house sits on a 9,265 square foot lot and features 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1984 Nearby schools include Abiding Love Lutheran Child Development Center, Veritas Academy and Lone Star School of Music. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Randalls. This house features three bedrooms and a cozy fire place in an open living area. Also features a nice large yard, perfect for pets. This property also has amazing neighboorhood amenities, such as a tennis court and a pool. For an additional $50/mo Landlord will provide a refrigerator.