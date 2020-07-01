All apartments in Austin
5208 Dry Wells Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

5208 Dry Wells Road

5208 Dry Wells Road · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Dry Wells Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This 1,869 square foot house sits on a 9,265 square foot lot and features 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1984 Nearby schools include Abiding Love Lutheran Child Development Center, Veritas Academy and Lone Star School of Music. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Randalls. This house features three bedrooms and a cozy fire place in an open living area. Also features a nice large yard, perfect for pets. This property also has amazing neighboorhood amenities, such as a tennis court and a pool. For an additional $50/mo Landlord will provide a refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Dry Wells Road have any available units?
5208 Dry Wells Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Dry Wells Road have?
Some of 5208 Dry Wells Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Dry Wells Road currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Dry Wells Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Dry Wells Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Dry Wells Road is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Dry Wells Road offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Dry Wells Road offers parking.
Does 5208 Dry Wells Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Dry Wells Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Dry Wells Road have a pool?
Yes, 5208 Dry Wells Road has a pool.
Does 5208 Dry Wells Road have accessible units?
No, 5208 Dry Wells Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Dry Wells Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Dry Wells Road does not have units with dishwashers.

