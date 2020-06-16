All apartments in Austin
516 East Slaughter Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

516 East Slaughter Lane

516 East Slaughter Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 East Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You've just finished composing that wonderful orchestra that people who are all into Beethoven and stuff go totally ga-ga over. You've also recently decided to climb Mount Everest in your boxers because you're totally into that Wim Hof stuff now. You've also decided to explore your softer side by writing a now-best-selling semi auto-biographical book of poetry about your time in middle school.

To balance out the universe, you've also taken up competitive weight-lifting and you're really good at it. Because suddenly, you're really good at everything now. As you reminisce about your seemingly endless string of fantastic successes, you think to yourself "Man, I'm so glad I took Alex's advice on finding that awesome modern South Austin apartment that turned out to infuse me with spectacular levels of confidence".

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Garden Soaking Tubs with Tile Surround

Under Counter Lighting

Expansive Nine Foot Ceilings

Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds

Built In desk with Internet Accessibility

Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bathrooms

Wood Vinyl Flooring in Living Area

Granite Counter Tops

Tile Back Splash

Black Appliances Including Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers

Designer Wood Framed Mirrors in Bathroom

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconies

Ceiling Fans with Light Kit

Gourmet Island Kitchens

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature

Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Area

Professionally Equipped Athletic Center with HDTV

Golf Putting Green

Dog Park

Bocce Ball Court

Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 East Slaughter Lane have any available units?
516 East Slaughter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 East Slaughter Lane have?
Some of 516 East Slaughter Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 East Slaughter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
516 East Slaughter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 East Slaughter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 516 East Slaughter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter Lane does offer parking.
Does 516 East Slaughter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 East Slaughter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 East Slaughter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter Lane has a pool.
Does 516 East Slaughter Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter Lane has accessible units.
Does 516 East Slaughter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 East Slaughter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
