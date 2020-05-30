Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

516 East Slaughter # 3304 Available 01/01/20 Huge Townhome w/Backyard in Gated Community - 3/3.5 townhome with HUGE game/media room (can be used as 4th bedroom). Attached 2 car garage, open living and kitchen layout w/master downstairs. Gated community, dog park, and boasting immediate access to IH-35 - this townhome is less than a mile away from endless shopping, dining and entertainment at the Southpark Meadows Shopping Center. Large backyard w/covered patio, pet friendly! HOA takes care of lawn.



(RLNE5261519)