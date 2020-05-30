All apartments in Austin
516 East Slaughter # 3304
516 East Slaughter # 3304

516 E Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

516 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
516 East Slaughter # 3304 Available 01/01/20 Huge Townhome w/Backyard in Gated Community - 3/3.5 townhome with HUGE game/media room (can be used as 4th bedroom). Attached 2 car garage, open living and kitchen layout w/master downstairs. Gated community, dog park, and boasting immediate access to IH-35 - this townhome is less than a mile away from endless shopping, dining and entertainment at the Southpark Meadows Shopping Center. Large backyard w/covered patio, pet friendly! HOA takes care of lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have any available units?
516 East Slaughter # 3304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have?
Some of 516 East Slaughter # 3304's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 East Slaughter # 3304 currently offering any rent specials?
516 East Slaughter # 3304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 East Slaughter # 3304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 is pet friendly.
Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 offer parking?
Yes, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 offers parking.
Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have a pool?
No, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 does not have a pool.
Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have accessible units?
No, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 East Slaughter # 3304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 East Slaughter # 3304 does not have units with dishwashers.

