514 Sunny Lane Available 09/15/19 Travis Heights Bungalow - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent in Travis Heights. Within walking distance to Lady Bird Lake & Downtown Austin. Wood & tile flooring through out the home! Stainless steel counter tops, granite counter tops & tile back-splash in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar & breakfast area! Open floor plan & 2 living areas with lots of natural light. Corner fireplace. Workshop. Downtown views! Private, fenced backyard on a quite cul-de-sac.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2145394)