Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

514 Sunny Lane

514 Sunny Ln · No Longer Available
Location

514 Sunny Ln, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
514 Sunny Lane Available 09/15/19 Travis Heights Bungalow - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for rent in Travis Heights. Within walking distance to Lady Bird Lake & Downtown Austin. Wood & tile flooring through out the home! Stainless steel counter tops, granite counter tops & tile back-splash in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar & breakfast area! Open floor plan & 2 living areas with lots of natural light. Corner fireplace. Workshop. Downtown views! Private, fenced backyard on a quite cul-de-sac.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2145394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Sunny Lane have any available units?
514 Sunny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Sunny Lane have?
Some of 514 Sunny Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Sunny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
514 Sunny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Sunny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Sunny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 514 Sunny Lane offer parking?
No, 514 Sunny Lane does not offer parking.
Does 514 Sunny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Sunny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Sunny Lane have a pool?
No, 514 Sunny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 514 Sunny Lane have accessible units?
No, 514 Sunny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Sunny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Sunny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
