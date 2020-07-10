All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

Location

508 Leland Street, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
THIS HOME IS FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT.

Sought-after location just up from Stacy Park and pool. This stunning three-story home from builder Urban ATX Development and acclaimed designer Davey McEathron Architecture is located just two blocks from S Congress Avenue in the trendy Travis Heights neighborhood. This home features high-end finishes including a Thermador appliance suite; custom walnut cabinetry; bright, hand-painted clay and cement tile imported from both Mexico and Morocco as well as top-of-the-line plumbing and lighting fixtures throughout. Tall ceilings and expansive windows make this home bright and airy and filled with natural light. The backyard showcases a gorgeous heated pool and inviting patio space for entertaining. The property features a single car garage as well as carport to accommodate an additional vehicle.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Leland Street have any available units?
508 Leland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 508 Leland Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Leland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Leland Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 Leland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 508 Leland Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 Leland Street offers parking.
Does 508 Leland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Leland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Leland Street have a pool?
Yes, 508 Leland Street has a pool.
Does 508 Leland Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Leland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Leland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Leland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Leland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Leland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

