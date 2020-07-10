508 Leland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

THIS HOME IS FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT.



Sought-after location just up from Stacy Park and pool. This stunning three-story home from builder Urban ATX Development and acclaimed designer Davey McEathron Architecture is located just two blocks from S Congress Avenue in the trendy Travis Heights neighborhood. This home features high-end finishes including a Thermador appliance suite; custom walnut cabinetry; bright, hand-painted clay and cement tile imported from both Mexico and Morocco as well as top-of-the-line plumbing and lighting fixtures throughout. Tall ceilings and expansive windows make this home bright and airy and filled with natural light. The backyard showcases a gorgeous heated pool and inviting patio space for entertaining. The property features a single car garage as well as carport to accommodate an additional vehicle.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.