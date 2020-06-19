5012 S. Congress Ave

Amenities
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1, 2, & 3-Bedroom Floor Plans
Island-Style Kitchen Layouts
Stainless Steel Appliances
Oversized Tubs with Luxury Tile
Refreshing Rainfall Shower Head
Plush Carpeting in Bedrooms
In-Home Washer & Dryer
Ceiling Fans in Living Room, Bedroom, & Patio
Customizable Designer Kitchens
Contemporary Glass Tile Backsplash
Stylish Granite Countertops
Walk-In Showers*
Classic Wood-Style Flooring
Designer Pendant and Track Lighting
Private Balcony or Patio
Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarm
Community Amenities
Two Resort-Style Swimming Pools
Outdoor Lounge with Cozy Fireplace
Stylish Resident Clubhouse
Business Center & Conference Room
Wi-Fi Available in All Common Areas
Additional Storage Options Available
Two Fitness Centers with Fitness On Demand
Convenient Grilling & Picnic Areas
Resident Internet Café & Lounge
Local Revolving Art Gallery
Direct-Level Access Parking Garage