5012 S. Congress Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

5012 S. Congress Ave

5012 South Congress Avenue · (512) 877-4008
Location

5012 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Spacious 1, 2, & 3-Bedroom Floor Plans

Island-Style Kitchen Layouts

Stainless Steel Appliances

Oversized Tubs with Luxury Tile

Refreshing Rainfall Shower Head

Plush Carpeting in Bedrooms

In-Home Washer & Dryer

Ceiling Fans in Living Room, Bedroom, & Patio

Customizable Designer Kitchens

Contemporary Glass Tile Backsplash

Stylish Granite Countertops

Walk-In Showers*

Classic Wood-Style Flooring

Designer Pendant and Track Lighting

Private Balcony or Patio

Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarm

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Two Resort-Style Swimming Pools

Outdoor Lounge with Cozy Fireplace

Stylish Resident Clubhouse

Business Center & Conference Room

Wi-Fi Available in All Common Areas

Additional Storage Options Available

Two Fitness Centers with Fitness On Demand

Convenient Grilling & Picnic Areas

Resident Internet Café & Lounge

Local Revolving Art Gallery

Direct-Level Access Parking Garage

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 S. Congress Ave have any available units?
5012 S. Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 S. Congress Ave have?
Some of 5012 S. Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 S. Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5012 S. Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 S. Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5012 S. Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5012 S. Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5012 S. Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 5012 S. Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 S. Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 S. Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5012 S. Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 5012 S. Congress Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5012 S. Congress Ave has accessible units.
Does 5012 S. Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 S. Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
