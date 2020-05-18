5010 Shoalwood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb93502075 ---- First time rental in lovely Rosedale. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen complete with recent cabinets and lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Spacious master suite with lots of windows overlooking the gorgeous backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Lawn care included. Great schools and easy access to rapid transit to downtown. Walk to fun restaurants/entertainment on Burnet. *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Easy Access To Major Highways Proximity To Burnet Entertainment