All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5010 Shoalwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5010 Shoalwood
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

5010 Shoalwood

5010 Shoalwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5010 Shoalwood Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb93502075 ---- First time rental in lovely Rosedale. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen complete with recent cabinets and lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the living room. Spacious master suite with lots of windows overlooking the gorgeous backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Lawn care included. Great schools and easy access to rapid transit to downtown. Walk to fun restaurants/entertainment on Burnet. *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Easy Access To Major Highways Proximity To Burnet Entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Shoalwood have any available units?
5010 Shoalwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Shoalwood have?
Some of 5010 Shoalwood's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Shoalwood currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Shoalwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Shoalwood pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Shoalwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5010 Shoalwood offer parking?
No, 5010 Shoalwood does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Shoalwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Shoalwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Shoalwood have a pool?
No, 5010 Shoalwood does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Shoalwood have accessible units?
No, 5010 Shoalwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Shoalwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Shoalwood does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St
Austin, TX 78701
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin