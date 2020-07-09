Amenities

5007 Lambs Lane Available 02/07/19 Great 3-bedroom, 2-bath - Great 3-bed/2-bath home! Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Nuckols Crossing. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with stainless appliances, new fixtures and finishes. Two car garage, covered back patio with yard. Just a few minutes drive down William Cannon to IH-35, easy access to all things Austin! Surrounded by amazing natural parks including Onion Creek hiking trails, and beautiful McKinney Falls State Park. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.



(RLNE3716634)