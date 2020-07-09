All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5007 Lambs Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5007 Lambs Lane

5007 Lambs Lane · No Longer Available
Austin
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

5007 Lambs Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5007 Lambs Lane Available 02/07/19 Great 3-bedroom, 2-bath - Great 3-bed/2-bath home! Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Nuckols Crossing. Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with stainless appliances, new fixtures and finishes. Two car garage, covered back patio with yard. Just a few minutes drive down William Cannon to IH-35, easy access to all things Austin! Surrounded by amazing natural parks including Onion Creek hiking trails, and beautiful McKinney Falls State Park. To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.

(RLNE3716634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Lambs Lane have any available units?
5007 Lambs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Lambs Lane have?
Some of 5007 Lambs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Lambs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Lambs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Lambs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Lambs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Lambs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Lambs Lane offers parking.
Does 5007 Lambs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Lambs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Lambs Lane have a pool?
No, 5007 Lambs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Lambs Lane have accessible units?
No, 5007 Lambs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Lambs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Lambs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

