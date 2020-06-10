Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5006 Brushy Ridge Dr Available 06/01/20 Rare 4/3 House in Creek Bend southeast Austin - Great 2-story 4BD/2.5BA home backing to greenspace in Southeast Austin in great location just 7 miles from downtown and near the airport. Concrete floors, tile and laminate floors through out (no carpet), fire place, two downstairs living areas, has all kitchen appliances, two car garage and covered back patio overlooking greenbelt with fenced backyard with cute storage shed. Perez, Mendez and Akins AISD schools. Pets accepted with pet deposits no aggressive breeds. Available June 2020.



(RLNE4244671)