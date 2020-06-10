All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

5006 Brushy Ridge Dr

5006 Brushy Ridge Drive · (512) 953-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5006 Brushy Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5006 Brushy Ridge Dr Available 06/01/20 Rare 4/3 House in Creek Bend southeast Austin - Great 2-story 4BD/2.5BA home backing to greenspace in Southeast Austin in great location just 7 miles from downtown and near the airport. Concrete floors, tile and laminate floors through out (no carpet), fire place, two downstairs living areas, has all kitchen appliances, two car garage and covered back patio overlooking greenbelt with fenced backyard with cute storage shed. Perez, Mendez and Akins AISD schools. Pets accepted with pet deposits no aggressive breeds. Available June 2020.

(RLNE4244671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have any available units?
5006 Brushy Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Brushy Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 Brushy Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
