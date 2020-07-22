5004 Peppertree Pkwy.

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath for Rent in Austin, TX - Location! Location! Location! This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. Home has washing machine. Take a look at this huge backyard for entertainment and great friends and family gatherings.



Convenient to I-35 and minutes to downtown. Walking distance to great charter school (KIPP) and convenient to public transportation.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5211013)