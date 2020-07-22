All apartments in Austin
5004 Peppertree Pkwy.
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

5004 Peppertree Pkwy.

5004 Peppertree Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Peppertree Parkway, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath for Rent in Austin, TX - Location! Location! Location! This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. Home has washing machine. Take a look at this huge backyard for entertainment and great friends and family gatherings.

Convenient to I-35 and minutes to downtown. Walking distance to great charter school (KIPP) and convenient to public transportation.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5211013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have any available units?
5004 Peppertree Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have?
Some of 5004 Peppertree Pkwy.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Peppertree Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Peppertree Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
