5002 Delores Avenue

Modern Design 3bd/2ba Home in East Austin! Newly constructed home, two floors of meticulous detail and an open floor plan with a large island in the kitchen - a space that will impress! Private master suite with dual sinks, massive walk-in closet & private backyard entry. Backyard is a must see - private and quiet with a good sized patio. Backs towards trees. Great location, minutes from downtown, Mueller and other new, hip East Austin restaurants and bars.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2012
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great location! Away from congested traffic spots
- Lots of natural light
- Modern features
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required. Pet application required.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
All applications must be submitted online.
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (1car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Loft Layout, New Paint, New Flooring, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Yard (un-fenced)