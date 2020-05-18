All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

5002 Delores Avenue

5002 Delores Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Delores Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
** Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/GnhXor_ecaI **

Modern Design 3bd/2ba Home in East Austin! Newly constructed home, two floors of meticulous detail and an open floor plan with a large island in the kitchen - a space that will impress! Private master suite with dual sinks, massive walk-in closet & private backyard entry. Backyard is a must see - private and quiet with a good sized patio. Backs towards trees. Great location, minutes from downtown, Mueller and other new, hip East Austin restaurants and bars.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great location! Away from congested traffic spots
- Lots of natural light
- Modern features
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Garage (1car), Garage Opener, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Loft Layout, New Paint, New Flooring, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Yard (un-fenced)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Delores Avenue have any available units?
5002 Delores Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 Delores Avenue have?
Some of 5002 Delores Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Delores Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Delores Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Delores Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 Delores Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5002 Delores Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Delores Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5002 Delores Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Delores Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Delores Avenue have a pool?
No, 5002 Delores Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Delores Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5002 Delores Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Delores Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Delores Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
