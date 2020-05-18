5002 Delores Avenue

Amenities

** Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/GnhXor_ecaI **



Modern Design 3bd/2ba Home in East Austin! Newly constructed home, two floors of meticulous detail and an open floor plan with a large island in the kitchen - a space that will impress! Private master suite with dual sinks, massive walk-in closet & private backyard entry. Backyard is a must see - private and quiet with a good sized patio. Backs towards trees. Great location, minutes from downtown, Mueller and other new, hip East Austin restaurants and bars.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great location! Away from congested traffic spots

- Lots of natural light

- Modern features

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



