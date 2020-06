Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Great 3/2 in Fiset Place - Great 3/2 home in Fiset Place that feeds to Highland Park Elementary. A great home to move into to test the waters in this great neighborhood. Super peaceful location right around the corner from Highland Park, Russells, Crenshaw Athletics, La Mancha, the Yarborough Public Library, Fonda San Miguel etc. 7 minutes to downtown! Close Mopac access!

Six month lease.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4684607)