AMAZING condos in a gated community right on Lady Bird Lake. Walk to downtown or shops on SOCO. Kayak dock with stunning views of downtown Austin. The LBL boardwalk is accessible just after the former Joes Crab Shack. This two bedroom unit is an end unit with two reserved covered parking spaces. Washer and dryer in unit. Owner pays for Trash, Sewage and Water. Tenant pays for electricity, cable. Wired for Google Fiber. TAR APP, Copy of DL, proof of funds, references.