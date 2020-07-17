4919 Old Castle RD

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Charming, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with attached garage, features freshly painted interior, large porcelain tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, updated light features, expansive backyard with large storage shed. Close proximity to S Congress, Hill's Cafe to catch live music, St. Elmo Square featuring a marketplace that will focus on the unique culture of Austin including some of the best food, live music, workspace. Close to downtown, highways, while being nestled in a quiet neighborhood