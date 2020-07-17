All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
4919 Old Castle RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4919 Old Castle RD

4919 Old Castle Road · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Old Castle Road, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with attached garage, features freshly painted interior, large porcelain tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, updated light features, expansive backyard with large storage shed. Close proximity to S Congress, Hill's Cafe to catch live music, St. Elmo Square featuring a marketplace that will focus on the unique culture of Austin including some of the best food, live music, workspace. Close to downtown, highways, while being nestled in a quiet neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Old Castle RD have any available units?
4919 Old Castle RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4919 Old Castle RD currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Old Castle RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Old Castle RD pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Old Castle RD offers parking.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD have a pool?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD have accessible units?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Old Castle RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 Old Castle RD does not have units with air conditioning.
