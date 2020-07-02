4809 Allison cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious home in SE Austin near downtown & airport - Property Id: 174507



Come see this beautiful home with an open floorplan near Montopolis and Oltorf. Nested between downtown and the airport within a 10 min drive, this is a spacious single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, private office, and a formal living area too!

Some of the highlights are the spacious kitchen, large laundry room, and finished garage.

The backyard has a large deck with mature trees, and a storage shed as well.



Pets are welcome with a nominal fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174507p

(RLNE5296361)