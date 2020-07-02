All apartments in Austin
4809 Allison cove
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

4809 Allison cove

4809 Allison Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Allison Cove, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in SE Austin near downtown & airport - Property Id: 174507

Come see this beautiful home with an open floorplan near Montopolis and Oltorf. Nested between downtown and the airport within a 10 min drive, this is a spacious single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, private office, and a formal living area too!
Some of the highlights are the spacious kitchen, large laundry room, and finished garage.
The backyard has a large deck with mature trees, and a storage shed as well.

Pets are welcome with a nominal fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174507p
Property Id 174507

(RLNE5296361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Allison cove have any available units?
4809 Allison cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Allison cove have?
Some of 4809 Allison cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Allison cove currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Allison cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Allison cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Allison cove is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Allison cove offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Allison cove offers parking.
Does 4809 Allison cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Allison cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Allison cove have a pool?
No, 4809 Allison cove does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Allison cove have accessible units?
No, 4809 Allison cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Allison cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Allison cove has units with dishwashers.

