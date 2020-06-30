All apartments in Austin
4806 Aberdeen Dr

4806 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4806 Aberdeen Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Home 15 Minutes from Downtown, new paint, Tile in living/kitchen/dining/bath/hall, Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms/living/dining room, dining rm has built-in china cabinet, pantry & storage closet in kitchen. Bonus Room - Sunroom (approx 300 sq ft), Deck in backyard and has live oak/elm trees. Convenient location; close to shopping, school, easy access to highway.
Charming 3/1 with large sunroom (approx 300 sq ft) huge deck, new paint and new carpet & tile, dining room has built-in china cabinet, living rm has built-in shelving, new kitchen faucet/pipes, pantry & storage closet in kitchen, backyard has live oak/elm trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have any available units?
4806 Aberdeen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have?
Some of 4806 Aberdeen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Aberdeen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Aberdeen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Aberdeen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr offer parking?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have a pool?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have accessible units?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Aberdeen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 Aberdeen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
