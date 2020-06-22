All apartments in Austin
4804 Eilers Ave.

4804 Eilers Avenue · (512) 343-6990 ext. 104
Location

4804 Eilers Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4804 Eilers Ave. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
4804 Eilers Ave. Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2 in Hyde Park! Carpet in bedrooms only. W/D Hookups & Dishwasher! - Located in a walk-able area in the Hyde Park Neighborhood. Short walk to bus-stop, coffee shops, parks, restaurants, and bars. House has recent updates throughout. Fenced yard. Pets are negotiable with deposit. Non- smokers only.

Easy access to University of Texas, IH-35, Less than 5 Miles to Downtown, and 10 Miles to Airport.

Please contact us to schedule a showing at realestate@kvainc.com
Please visit www.kvainc.com/tenants for application instructions and documents.

(RLNE1853788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Eilers Ave. have any available units?
4804 Eilers Ave. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Eilers Ave. have?
Some of 4804 Eilers Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Eilers Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Eilers Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Eilers Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Eilers Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Eilers Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Eilers Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4804 Eilers Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Eilers Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Eilers Ave. have a pool?
No, 4804 Eilers Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Eilers Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4804 Eilers Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Eilers Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Eilers Ave. has units with dishwashers.
