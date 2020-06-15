4712 Philco Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

AVAILABLE 07/15/2020. 3 Bed / 1 Bath, close to Ben White. Large family/dining area with laminate wood flooring, perfect for having friends and family over! Big fenced backyard for your pets. 20 minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Pet Friendly!

3 Bed / 1 Bath, close to Ben White. Large family/dining area with laminate wood flooring, perfect for having friends and family over! Big fenced backyard for your pets. 20 minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.