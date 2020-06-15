All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4712 Philco Drive

4712 Philco Drive · (512) 698-2862
Location

4712 Philco Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020. 3 Bed / 1 Bath, close to Ben White. Large family/dining area with laminate wood flooring, perfect for having friends and family over! Big fenced backyard for your pets. 20 minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Pet Friendly!
3 Bed / 1 Bath, close to Ben White. Large family/dining area with laminate wood flooring, perfect for having friends and family over! Big fenced backyard for your pets. 20 minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Philco Drive have any available units?
4712 Philco Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Philco Drive have?
Some of 4712 Philco Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Philco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Philco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Philco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Philco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Philco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Philco Drive does offer parking.
Does 4712 Philco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Philco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Philco Drive have a pool?
No, 4712 Philco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Philco Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Philco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Philco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Philco Drive has units with dishwashers.
