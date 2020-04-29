All apartments in Austin
4708 Carsonhill Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 4:06 PM

4708 Carsonhill Drive

4708 Carsonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Pecan Springs Springdale
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4708 Carsonhill Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This renovated 3/2 home is in super convenient east Austin. The converted garage with secondary exterior entrance is perfect for a heated/cooled workshop or for a large office for the telecommuting business person. A previous tenant used it for band practice! Kitchen comes with gas cooking and refrigerator. Upstairs is exclusively for the master bedroom suite with other 2 bedrooms and bath down.Application online only with online application fee. Read online application instructions/rules before proceeding at http:\\helpinghands.managebuilding.com. Click APPLY NOW.

Showings start date: July 1, 2019
Availability date: August 10, 2019

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

Listed with Pathfinder Property Management
Agent: Kimberly Ann Parker
Contact Number: 512-731-7395
Contact Email: kimberly@PathfinderTexas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have any available units?
4708 Carsonhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have?
Some of 4708 Carsonhill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Carsonhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Carsonhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Carsonhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 Carsonhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Carsonhill Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Carsonhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4708 Carsonhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Carsonhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Carsonhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Carsonhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
