4707 Avenue H
Last updated April 27 2020

4707 Avenue H

4707 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Avenue H, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
4707 Avenue H Available 05/08/20 Gorgeous Home in 78751 - Available NOW! - This gorgeous cottage style home that is nestled in Central Austin boasts with charm and modern updates. Original wood floors through out living and bedrooms. Shiplap on walls in living/bedrooms give charming feel thru out. Claw-foot tub and other great features through out. Separate studio space offers another bed/office space and attached bath! Great backyard space to entertain too.

Video of Property: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3tue9sy7c7ifrki/4707%20Avenue%20H%202.mp4?dl=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Avenue H have any available units?
4707 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4707 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4707 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.

