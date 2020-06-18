All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

47 Rainey Street

47 Rainey Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
47 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Let’s say for arguments sake that you’ve recently acquired some super powers (don’t worry, we won’t dive into the sordid details of how you got them). And that these powers turn out to be powers that make you quite effective at solving some our generation's greatest threats. Like crippling student loans debt, “tapas” style restaurants that are really just excuses to serve you tiny portions of food, and figuring out which new Netflix show to start binging on. These new powers of yours have made you the talk of the town, and your bank account justly reflects the immense value you’ve created. Now you need a dwelling that is befitting of your newfound fame and fortune. Well, you’ve found the right place. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings Exposed Ceilings Floor-to-ceiling Windows Loft-style Homes Open Floor Plan Wood Flooring Dishwasher Dual Vanity Espresso Cabinets Granite Countertops Walk-in Shower Built-in Desk City View Downtown View Lake View Patio / Balcony Solar Shades Upgraded Lighting Air Conditioning Carpet in Bedrooms Washer and Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Fitness Center Running / Bike Path Nearby Swimming Pool Yoga Studio BBQ Grills Billiards Club Room Demonstration Kitchen Business Center Complimentary Coffee Bar Concierge Highrise High Walk Score Package Receiving Garage Parking ------------------------------------------- Are you in the apartment hunt? I’m Alex. I’m the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle…..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don’t know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It’s pretty great. And you don’t have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures) [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592189 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Rainey Street have any available units?
47 Rainey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Rainey Street have?
Some of 47 Rainey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Rainey Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Rainey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Rainey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Rainey Street is pet friendly.
Does 47 Rainey Street offer parking?
Yes, 47 Rainey Street does offer parking.
Does 47 Rainey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Rainey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Rainey Street have a pool?
Yes, 47 Rainey Street has a pool.
Does 47 Rainey Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Rainey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Rainey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Rainey Street has units with dishwashers.
