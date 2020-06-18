Amenities

47 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Let’s say for arguments sake that you’ve recently acquired some super powers (don’t worry, we won’t dive into the sordid details of how you got them). And that these powers turn out to be powers that make you quite effective at solving some our generation's greatest threats. Like crippling student loans debt, “tapas” style restaurants that are really just excuses to serve you tiny portions of food, and figuring out which new Netflix show to start binging on. These new powers of yours have made you the talk of the town, and your bank account justly reflects the immense value you’ve created. Now you need a dwelling that is befitting of your newfound fame and fortune. Well, you’ve found the right place. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings Exposed Ceilings Floor-to-ceiling Windows Loft-style Homes Open Floor Plan Wood Flooring Dishwasher Dual Vanity Espresso Cabinets Granite Countertops Walk-in Shower Built-in Desk City View Downtown View Lake View Patio / Balcony Solar Shades Upgraded Lighting Air Conditioning Carpet in Bedrooms Washer and Dryer ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Fitness Center Running / Bike Path Nearby Swimming Pool Yoga Studio BBQ Grills Billiards Club Room Demonstration Kitchen Business Center Complimentary Coffee Bar Concierge Highrise High Walk Score Package Receiving Garage Parking ------------------------------------------- Are you in the apartment hunt? I’m Alex. I’m the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle…..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don’t know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It’s pretty great. And you don’t have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible. Check out my website to learn more! (in the pictures) [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592189 ]