4616 TRIANGLE AVE

Everything you need to thrive is right at your doorstep! Come home to a community, not just a regular apartment where there's retail, a park, bars and restaurants steps from your front door. Check out the long list of amenities here! You'll want for nothing! Wireless internet access in the courtyard, pool areas and clubroom Fire Pit and Cabana BBQ and Gas Grills in courtyards Private Courtyards 3 Sparkling Pools Hot Tub Clubroom with Big Screen TV State-of-the Art Fitness Center Game Room with Pool Table Kitchen for Entertaining Conference Rooms Business Center Direct Access Parking Garages Convenient Trash Room with Chute and recycling options On-site Capital Metro Park and Ride On-site UT Shuttle Stop Apartment amenities include: Tile Entries Ten-Foot Ceilings Walk-in Closets Microwaves Granite Countertops Black on Black Appliances Washer and Dryer Cherry Wood Cabinets Garden Tubs Track Lighting * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.