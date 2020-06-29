4614 Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE WELL SOUGHT FOR NEIGHBORHOOD OF HIGHLAND PARK WEST! Spacious Interior Ready for Entertaining, Functional Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space. Stainless Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Backyard Deck, In-Ground Pool with Pool Service. Central Austin Living at It's Finest - What an IDEAL place to Live! Located Near UT and Central Austin. Make Your Appointment Today - MUST SEE - HOME IS READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.