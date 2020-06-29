4614 Horseshoe Bend

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE WELL SOUGHT FOR NEIGHBORHOOD OF HIGHLAND PARK WEST! Spacious Interior Ready for Entertaining, Functional Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space. Stainless Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Backyard Deck, In-Ground Pool with Pool Service. Central Austin Living at It's Finest - What an IDEAL place to Live! Located Near UT and Central Austin. Make Your Appointment Today - MUST SEE - HOME IS READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.