All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4614 Horseshoe Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4614 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4614 Horseshoe Bend

4614 Horseshoe Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4614 Horseshoe Bnd, Austin, TX 78731
Highland Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE WELL SOUGHT FOR NEIGHBORHOOD OF HIGHLAND PARK WEST! Spacious Interior Ready for Entertaining, Functional Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space. Stainless Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Backyard Deck, In-Ground Pool with Pool Service. Central Austin Living at It's Finest - What an IDEAL place to Live! Located Near UT and Central Austin. Make Your Appointment Today - MUST SEE - HOME IS READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
4614 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have?
Some of 4614 Horseshoe Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
No, 4614 Horseshoe Bend does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
Yes, 4614 Horseshoe Bend has a pool.
Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 4614 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin