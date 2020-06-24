4611 Galapagos Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this charming, well kept home in a quiet south Austin neighborhood! This beautiful and relaxing single story home is the perfect spot to call home with high ceilings, hard flooring throughout, and a desirable open floor plan. Large backyard has a screened in porch, small greenhouse and workshop with power! Workshop has ample storage space, power, and work benches! Great for hobbies, crafting, or woodworking! Excellent location close to highways and shopping!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Maple Run

YEAR BUILT: 1986



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hard flooring throughout home

- Single-story home

- High ceilings!

- Large open living area with lots of natural light

- Master suite with ample storage and closet space.

- Private back yard, fully fenced.

- Screened in porch, workshop with electricity and small greenhouse!

- Attached Garage



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



