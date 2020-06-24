All apartments in Austin
4611 Galapagos Drive
4611 Galapagos Drive

4611 Galapagos Drive
Location

4611 Galapagos Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/xVHWL_PnpKM **

Don't miss this charming, well kept home in a quiet south Austin neighborhood! This beautiful and relaxing single story home is the perfect spot to call home with high ceilings, hard flooring throughout, and a desirable open floor plan. Large backyard has a screened in porch, small greenhouse and workshop with power! Workshop has ample storage space, power, and work benches! Great for hobbies, crafting, or woodworking! Excellent location close to highways and shopping!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Maple Run
YEAR BUILT: 1986

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hard flooring throughout home
- Single-story home
- High ceilings!
- Large open living area with lots of natural light
- Master suite with ample storage and closet space.
- Private back yard, fully fenced.
- Screened in porch, workshop with electricity and small greenhouse!
- Attached Garage

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Galapagos Drive have any available units?
4611 Galapagos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Galapagos Drive have?
Some of 4611 Galapagos Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Galapagos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Galapagos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Galapagos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Galapagos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Galapagos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Galapagos Drive offers parking.
Does 4611 Galapagos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Galapagos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Galapagos Drive have a pool?
No, 4611 Galapagos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Galapagos Drive have accessible units?
No, 4611 Galapagos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Galapagos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Galapagos Drive has units with dishwashers.
