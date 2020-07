Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Charming Home for Lease in South Central Austin. Walking distance to many great shops and restaurants including; Austin Java, El Chilito, Golds Gym, Vulcan Video and much more. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is one of the more economical options available in the area. This home boast original hard wood floors, an open kitchen and updated bathroom. Includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available for Immediate Move-In. See for yourself.