All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4540 Berkman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4540 Berkman Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4540 Berkman Drive

4540 Berkman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Mueller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4540 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4540 Berkman Drive Available 07/07/20 ~ Beautiful 3/2.5 Home in Mueller ~ - Immaculate, cozy Mueller rowhome on corner lot!!

3/2.5 with an additional 2nd living upstairs and and SO many upgrades!
Gorgeous wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large center island & a lovely side patio! Bright, clean and very open!

If you like urban living, you will LOVE this one! WALKING distance to HEB, Alamo Drafthouse, BD Rileys, Colleen's Kitchen, gorgeous parks and friendly living. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE2550474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Berkman Drive have any available units?
4540 Berkman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Berkman Drive have?
Some of 4540 Berkman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Berkman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Berkman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Berkman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4540 Berkman Drive offer parking?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Berkman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Berkman Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Berkman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Berkman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Berkman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin