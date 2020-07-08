Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

4540 Berkman Drive Available 07/07/20 ~ Beautiful 3/2.5 Home in Mueller ~ - Immaculate, cozy Mueller rowhome on corner lot!!



3/2.5 with an additional 2nd living upstairs and and SO many upgrades!

Gorgeous wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large center island & a lovely side patio! Bright, clean and very open!



If you like urban living, you will LOVE this one! WALKING distance to HEB, Alamo Drafthouse, BD Rileys, Colleen's Kitchen, gorgeous parks and friendly living. MUST SEE!!



(RLNE2550474)