Beautiful, modern town home with three full bedrooms, plus a study. Custom draperies and window treatments throughout. Private courtyard in the back, with a full bed and bath down. Close to all everything Mueller has to offer, including restaurants, Alamo Drafthouse, multiple parks, and farmers' market. Close to UT and downtown. Move-in date of August 3 is flexible.



