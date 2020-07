4527 N. Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/663cdfe0c6 ---- POSH INTERIORS ELABORATE ENTERTAINMENT LOUNGE WITH WI-FI CAF SERVING BAR AND TV GALLERY BUSINESS CENTER WITH PCS AND MACS FULLY-EQUIPPED WELLNESS CENTER WITH HIGHLY-SPECIALIZED TECHNOGYM CARDIO MACHINES, FREE WEIGHTS AND INDIVIDUAL STRENGTH TRAINING MACHINES RESORT-STYLE SWIMMING POOL WITH EXPANSIVE TANNING AREAS COMMUNITY PET PARK CONTROLLED ACCESS ELEVATORS GRILLING AREAS WITH PREMIUM OUTDOOR COOKING EQUIPMENT RELAXATION COURTYARD WITH ORNATE LANDSCAPING MULTI-LEVEL PARKING GARAGE IMPRESSIVE ATTRIBUTES A RANGE OF SPACIOUS FLOOR PLANS INCREDIBLE CITY VIEW EXPANSIVE 9\' CEILINGS AUTHENTIC HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORS 2\" STYLIZED WOOD BLINDS INTEGRATED DESK AND BOOKCASE* ELEGANT BUILT-IN WINE RACK* FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTION* CONVENIENT PASS-THROUGH LAUNDRY FEATURE* PRE-WIRED INTRUSION ALARM EXTRAVAGANT WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH CUSTOM WOOD SHELVING CEILING FANS WITH LIGHTING IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM PRIVATE BALCONY WELL-APPOINTED KITCHENS GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH ELEGANT BACKSPLASH UNDERMOUNT STAINLESS SINK CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN FAUCET WITH RETRACTABLE WAND SPRAYER CUSTOM MAPLE CABINETRY WITH 42\" UPPER CABINETS AND GLASS FRONT DISPLAYS UNDER CABINET LIGHTING GOURMET PREPARATION ISLAND WITH PENDANT LIGHTING* STAINLESS STEEL, ENERGY STAR APPLIANCES WITH SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, TALL TUB DISHWASHER AND ELECTRIC RANGE OPULENT TRACK LIGHTING IN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA SPA INSPIRED BATHS GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH DESIGNER UNDERMOUNT SINK UPSCALE FRAMED MIRROR CUSTOM MAPLE CABINETRY OVERSIZED SOAKING TUB AND WALK-IN SHOWER* CERAMIC TILE SURROUND IN TUB AND SHOWER