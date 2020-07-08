All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4504 Pelham DR
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:57 PM

4504 Pelham DR

4504 Pelham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Pelham Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet street in the heart of Milwood has an open concept common area, large master suite & the backyard features a spacious patio, pergola and raised-bed garden. Wood floors, gas fireplace, spacious laundry room with hook ups for front loading, stacked W/D. Easy access to Domain, Parmer, MoPac and 183. Pets allowed. Owners are open to lease as short as 3 months.Showings after 5:00 pm & on weekends by appt. Appointment w/ owner or agent.Listing agent is owner's mother.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Pelham DR have any available units?
4504 Pelham DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Pelham DR have?
Some of 4504 Pelham DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Pelham DR currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Pelham DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Pelham DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Pelham DR is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Pelham DR offer parking?
No, 4504 Pelham DR does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Pelham DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Pelham DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Pelham DR have a pool?
No, 4504 Pelham DR does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Pelham DR have accessible units?
Yes, 4504 Pelham DR has accessible units.
Does 4504 Pelham DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Pelham DR has units with dishwashers.

