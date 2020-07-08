4504 Pelham DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet street in the heart of Milwood has an open concept common area, large master suite & the backyard features a spacious patio, pergola and raised-bed garden. Wood floors, gas fireplace, spacious laundry room with hook ups for front loading, stacked W/D. Easy access to Domain, Parmer, MoPac and 183. Pets allowed. Owners are open to lease as short as 3 months.Showings after 5:00 pm & on weekends by appt. Appointment w/ owner or agent.Listing agent is owner's mother.