4504 Oak Creek Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Available December 1! Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse with questions or to schedule a showing!! Awesome remodel in a highly desirable location close to Parmer, MoPac, major employers, and The Domain! Too many features to list but include stainless appliances, new paint, new laminate wood floors, very open concept, additional dining/living area, fireplace, and big screen included! Beautiful lot with big trees and a super sweet backyard with an attached deck and extended patio! If this is the area your looking to live, don't miss out on this opportunity! This is the best bank for your buck in a rental and will not last long!