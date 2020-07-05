All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4504 Oak Creek Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

4504 Oak Creek Drive

4504 Oak Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Oak Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available December 1! Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse with questions or to schedule a showing!! Awesome remodel in a highly desirable location close to Parmer, MoPac, major employers, and The Domain! Too many features to list but include stainless appliances, new paint, new laminate wood floors, very open concept, additional dining/living area, fireplace, and big screen included! Beautiful lot with big trees and a super sweet backyard with an attached deck and extended patio! If this is the area your looking to live, don't miss out on this opportunity! This is the best bank for your buck in a rental and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have any available units?
4504 Oak Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have?
Some of 4504 Oak Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Oak Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Oak Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Oak Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Oak Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Oak Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

