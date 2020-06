Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floor plan w/ loft & vaulted ceilings are gently cooled by ceiling fans in every room & 16 seer Carrier A/C. The kitchen's complete w/ stainless appliances, engineered stone surface countertops & glass backsplashes. The French doors in the kitchen and master douse both w/ immense light. Walk to Cap Metro bus stop and easy access Downtown Austin and MLK, Springdale, Airport, 183, and IH-35.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.