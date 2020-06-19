All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

435 W. Slaughter Lane

435 West Slaughter Lane · (512) 877-4008
Location

435 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Under & Over Cabinet Lighting

Gooseneck Faucet

Attached Garage Available

Walk-in Showers

Granite Countertops

Designer Subway Tile Backsplash

Wood-Style Flooring

2 inch Wood-Style Blinds

Rainfall Shower Head

Ceiling Fans in Living and Bedrooms

Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks

In-Home Washer/Dryer Set

Deep - Soaking Garden Tubs

Extra Storage

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Walkability to Southpark Meadows Shopping Center

Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Resident Lounge

Coming Soon: Leash-Free Bark Park

Bike Rack and Repair Station

Located Near I-35 For Convenient Access to Downtown Austin

Coming Soon: Resident Kitchen with Starbucks® Coffee

Coming Soon: Package Lockers

Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Resident Clubhouse

Coming Soon: Fitness Center with Free Group Fitness Classes

Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have any available units?
435 W. Slaughter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have?
Some of 435 W. Slaughter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W. Slaughter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
435 W. Slaughter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W. Slaughter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 W. Slaughter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 435 W. Slaughter Lane does offer parking.
Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 W. Slaughter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have a pool?
No, 435 W. Slaughter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 435 W. Slaughter Lane has accessible units.
Does 435 W. Slaughter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 W. Slaughter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
