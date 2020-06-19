435 W. Slaughter Lane

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Under & Over Cabinet Lighting
Gooseneck Faucet
Attached Garage Available
Walk-in Showers
Granite Countertops
Designer Subway Tile Backsplash
Wood-Style Flooring
2 inch Wood-Style Blinds
Rainfall Shower Head
Ceiling Fans in Living and Bedrooms
Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks
In-Home Washer/Dryer Set
Deep - Soaking Garden Tubs
Extra Storage
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Walkability to Southpark Meadows Shopping Center
Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Resident Lounge
Coming Soon: Leash-Free Bark Park
Bike Rack and Repair Station
Located Near I-35 For Convenient Access to Downtown Austin
Coming Soon: Resident Kitchen with Starbucks® Coffee
Coming Soon: Package Lockers
Coming Soon: Newly Renovated Resident Clubhouse
Coming Soon: Fitness Center with Free Group Fitness Classes
Cortland's Live Easy Guarantees