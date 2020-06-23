All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

43 Rainey St

43 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d8b961069 ---- Every community should feel like home, and you will have access to the best in community amenities when you live in our Downtown Austin luxury apartments. We offer several gathering areas for your use, including a cyber lounge with a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar and a gourmet kitchen area, both are great places to meet your neighbors. Relax by our sparkling pool from sun up to sun down, complete with Wi-Fi access on the sundeck. Take advantage of the community features we provide to our residents such as bike racks for those on the go, or our outdoor grilling station for that perfect barbecue with friends and family. You will reside in comfort and sophistication. At Windsor on the Lake, you will find luxury at every turn. Our apartment homes are built to condominium specifications, with bedrooms large enough to accommodate a king size bed, and dual access en suite bathrooms. The airy residences offer over-sized windows, high ceilings, natural silver finishes on all kitchen appliances, granite countertops, linen storage, washer/dryers, and floor to ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake. Amenities include, 24- hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service Cyber lounge with complimentary Starbucks coffee station, Outdoor grilling station with television lounge 9 Story Gated vehicle parking garage, Bicycle storage, Private Garages, Pet-friendly living, Private, climate controlled storage facilites, 24-Hour Package Pickup Service, 24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service, Windsor Communities Mobile App, Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Online Payments Available, Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas, 24-Hour ATM, Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance, Recycling Program, Onsite Management, Walk score of 84 and bike score of 93, Steps away from Rainey Street&rsquo;s award-winning restaurants and bars as well as local cafes, Located on Lady Bird Lake with access to walking/jogging trails, Kayak and stand-up paddle board shops located within &frac12; mile of the community, Easy access to University of Texas, Austin Convention Center, Brackenridge Hospital and St. David&rsquo;s Medical Center Resort-style pool with tanning deck, Well-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, Innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, Spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake, Natural silver finished appliances, 42&rdquo; custom cabinets, Wood-style flooring in living room and kitchen areas Generous bedrooms with plush carpeting that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting, Impressive walk-in closets, Luxury bathrooms with granite countertops and soaking tubs Latest in fiberoptics technologies, Select residences include: floor to ceiling windows, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, spacious verandas and mecco shades, In Home Washer and Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Rainey St have any available units?
43 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Rainey St have?
Some of 43 Rainey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
43 Rainey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Rainey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Rainey St is pet friendly.
Does 43 Rainey St offer parking?
Yes, 43 Rainey St does offer parking.
Does 43 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Rainey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 43 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 43 Rainey St have accessible units?
No, 43 Rainey St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.
