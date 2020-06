Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4211 Woodway Drive Available 01/23/19 3/2 Northwest Hills Gem! - Great Northwest Hills home ready for move in. Super large bedrooms and dining room. 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Mature trees with lots of shade. New CACH and more closets than you'll need! Newly Remodeled! Fresh paint, new floors, bathroom & kitchen upgrades! Master bath remodeled! Pets ok. Can be available earlier if needed.



(RLNE3686429)