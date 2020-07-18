Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

4208 Avenue G Available 08/07/20 Fantastic Hyde Park Traditional - Pre-Lease August 7th Move In! Fantastic Hyde Park 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home! Enjoy a Built In Grill in your private oasis backyard. With over 2700 Sq ft, it makes this home perfect for roommates or a family. Highly desired Heart of Hyde Park location with quick access to UT, Shipe Park, and restaurants like Julio's Cafe, Hyde Park Bar an Grille, and Mother's Cafe and Garden. Fits any clients wants/needs! This is a Must See!



(RLNE4165972)