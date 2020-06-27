411 W Saint Elmo Rd

Amenities

SoCo Bungalow - Available now. Charming single family home with water and yard maintenance included! Located in a gated community (#27) it's only a 10 minute drive to downtown and has easy access to Westgate and the Airport. A short walk to The Yard (St. Elmo Brewing, Austin Winery, Spokesman). Large Master with Ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, a smaller 2nd bedroom, and a 3rd bedroom/office. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and is an ideal home office. Beautiful back deck over small creek that is quiet and tranquil. Recently painted and upgraded to SS appliances. Call or text to see! Credit, References and Criminal background check will be done. $1000 deposit. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027770)