Austin, TX
411 W Saint Elmo Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

411 W Saint Elmo Rd

411 West Saint Elmo Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 West Saint Elmo Road, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
SoCo Bungalow - Available now. Charming single family home with water and yard maintenance included! Located in a gated community (#27) it's only a 10 minute drive to downtown and has easy access to Westgate and the Airport. A short walk to The Yard (St. Elmo Brewing, Austin Winery, Spokesman). Large Master with Ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, a smaller 2nd bedroom, and a 3rd bedroom/office. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and is an ideal home office. Beautiful back deck over small creek that is quiet and tranquil. Recently painted and upgraded to SS appliances. Call or text to see! Credit, References and Criminal background check will be done. $1000 deposit. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have any available units?
411 W Saint Elmo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have?
Some of 411 W Saint Elmo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W Saint Elmo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
411 W Saint Elmo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W Saint Elmo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd offers parking.
Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have a pool?
No, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have accessible units?
No, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W Saint Elmo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 W Saint Elmo Rd has units with dishwashers.
