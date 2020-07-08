4107 Avenue B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Price: $1475

Security Deposit: $1275

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1583

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: WOW! Never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath! This property offers a beautiful lay out with a large living room and dining room area, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, gorgeous floors, natural lighting, Spacious bedrooms with beautiful ceiling details, spacious bathrooms all located minutes away from I-10!



