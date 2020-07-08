4107 Avenue B

Amenities
Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: WOW! Never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath! This property offers a beautiful lay out with a large living room and dining room area, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, gorgeous floors, natural lighting, Spacious bedrooms with beautiful ceiling details, spacious bathrooms all located minutes away from I-10!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.