All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4107 Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4107 Avenue B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4107 Avenue B

4107 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4107 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: WOW! Never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath! This property offers a beautiful lay out with a large living room and dining room area, kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, gorgeous floors, natural lighting, Spacious bedrooms with beautiful ceiling details, spacious bathrooms all located minutes away from I-10!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Avenue B have any available units?
4107 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4107 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4107 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 4107 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin