410 E 5th St Apt 109

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

One of the largest 1-bd condos downtown at lowest $/sf. Corner 2-story loft offers big windows, 12' ceilings, wine refrig, big walk-in closet & shower. Cement floors are easy for pet owners and general care. Plenty of room upstairs & downstairs for multi-use areas. Sleep downstairs and work/entertain upstairs. Amenities include pool & fitness center. One block from metrorail, Antone's, Eddie V's, Alamo Drafthouse, and many other restaurants & bars. Walk to Lady Bird Lake & Waller Creek redevelopment.



